Azerbaijan to reopen state tourism agency’s office in Russia — Ambassador

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan plans to reopen the representative office of the State Tourism Agency of the Republic in Russia in 2024, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Russia Polad Bulbuloglu told TASS in an interview.

"In 2024, it is planned to resume operations of the representative office (tourist office) of the State Tourism Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Russian Federation, which will contribute to further strengthening of bilateral tourist ties," the Ambassador said.

"We are looking with optimism into the future and will do our best to have it brighter," the diplomat added.

News.az

News.Az