Cherry Blossom Festival boost rural tourism in China

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Cherry blossoms in full bloom are transforming Jinlong Village in Daguan Town, Nanchuan District of Chongqing into a booming rural tourism hotspot, drawing large numbers of visitors and boosting local economic activity.

At the recent Cherry Blossom Festival, organisers introduced a range of cultural and recreational events, including a float parade, a creative market, parent-child activities, and a village song contest, turning the spring scenery into a major tourism attraction, News.Az reports, citing ANN.

The picturesque landscape, where pink cherry blossoms blend with golden rapeseed fields, has become a popular destination for both local and regional tourists seeking seasonal beauty and relaxation.

Visitors described the experience as vibrant and peaceful, with many highlighting the appeal of the countryside during spring.

In recent years, rural tourism across China has expanded rapidly as interest in agricultural culture and nature-based travel grows. Local authorities say this trend has also helped increase income for farmers and stimulate village revitalisation.

Jinlong Village, once primarily dependent on traditional farming, has developed a model of integrating agriculture with tourism. It was recognised in 2022 as one of China’s “national key villages for rural tourism” by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

Local officials say residents have increasingly opened small restaurants, tea stalls, cafés, and guesthouses, turning the scenic environment into a sustainable source of income.

News.Az