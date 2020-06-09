Azerbaijan to resume domestic flights from June 15

+ ↺ − 16 px

Domestic air service will be resumed in Azerbaijan from June 15.

The due statement came from the Spokesman for the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan Ibrahim Mammadov at today's briefing of the Operational Staff under the Cabinet of Ministers.

According to him, first of all, air communication with Nakhchivan will be resumed.

"The relevant rules will be observed during the flights. Flights to Azerbaijan from abroad will be continued. Today 130 people have been returned from Dagestan and placed under quarantine. On June 10, 210 people will be brought from New York to Baku. The process of return of citizens from abroad will continue in stages," Mammadov said.

News.Az





News.Az