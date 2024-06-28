Azerbaijan to start relocating former IDPs to liberated Khojavand by year-end

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan plans to launch the first phase of relocating former IDPs to the liberated Khojavand district by the end of 2024 under the “Great Return” State Programme.

This was announced by Emin Huseynov, the special representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan for the Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavand districts, News.Az reports.Speaking at an event titled "New Opportunities for Entrepreneurs: Let's Revive Karabakh Together", Huseynov noted that it is planned to resettle 53 families in Khojavand as part of the first phase.The official also highlighted he ongoing large-scale reconstruction and restoration work in the liberated Khojavand district.

