Azerbaijan, TotalEnergies talk implementation of green energy agenda

As part of his visit to Vienna, Azerbaijan's Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov has held meetings with EU Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson, as well as Chairman and CEO of TotalEnergies Patrick Pouyanné, News.az reports.

The meeting with EU Commissioner for Energy, Kadri Simson, involved an exchange of views on the implementation of the "Memorandum of Understanding on Strategic Partnership between Azerbaijan and the European Union in the field of energy," as well as the possibilities of cooperation within the Energy Dialogue Platform, represented by various market participants, for energy security and a successful energy transition.

The current situation regarding the expansion of the Southern Gas Corridor and the construction of pipeline infrastructure in Europe was discussed, emphasizing the importance of intensifying efforts to accelerate these processes.

During the meeting with TotalEnergies' Chairman and CEO Patrick Pouyanné issues related to the development of the Absheron gas-condensate field and the implementation of solar and wind energy projects with a total capacity of 500 MW were discussed.

The importance of Azerbaijan's cooperation with TotalEnergies in pursuing the green energy agenda was underscored, noting that the implementation of 250 MW wind power projects, 250 MW solar power projects in Nakhchivan, and energy storage systems would contribute to collaboration in the field of green energy.

News.Az