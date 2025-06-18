The decision was adopted during the 65th Plenary Session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (PA BSEC) held at the Milli Majlis on June 18, News.Az reports, citing local media.
Azerbaijan transfers PABSEC Presidency to Bulgaria
- 18 Jun 2025 12:08
- 18 Jun 2025 12:11
- 1026494
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijan-transfers-pabsec-presidency-to-bulgaria Copied
Photo: PABSEC
The Presidency of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (PABSEC) has officially passed from Azerbaijan to Bulgaria.