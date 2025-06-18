Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan transfers PABSEC Presidency to Bulgaria

  • Politics
Photo: PABSEC

The Presidency of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (PABSEC) has officially passed from Azerbaijan to Bulgaria.

The decision was adopted during the 65th Plenary Session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (PA BSEC) held at the Milli Majlis on June 18, News.Az reports, citing local media.


News.Az 

