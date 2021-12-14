Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia sign several documents

+ ↺ − 16 px

A ceremony of signing documents was held on Tuesday during the Azerbaijani-Georgian-Turkish business forum, News.Az reports.

The relevant bodies of Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey signed five memorandums and agreements during the forum.

The memorandums were signed by the heads of the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) and the Georgian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce and the Georgian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, as well as representatives of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency of Azerbaijan (SMBDA), the Coordination Center of the IV Industrial Revolution and the Turkish Metallurgical Industry, Azerbaijan's AzSeker and Bayburt Grup.

News.Az