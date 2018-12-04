Azerbaijan, Turkey, Russia Iran agree on IT venture

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ankara, Moscow, Baku and Tehran will establish a joint venture on information technologies, Turkey's transportation and infrastructure minister said on Tuesday, Anadolu Agency reported.

"Four countries have decided to form a joint venture to facilitate closer working opportunities of public and private sector institutions operating in the field of information technologies and to open up opportunities for them," Mehmet Cahit Turhan said.

His remarks came at the Azerbaijan-Russia-Turkey-Iran four way ministerial meeting in the capital Baku.

During the meeting, the ministers discussed new companies, satellite services and fiber-optic networks.

Turhan said the geographical location of the four countries is important for the communication space of Europe, Africa and Asia.

The minister also attended 24th Azerbaijan International Telecommunications, Innovations and High Technologies Exhibition and Conference (BAKUTEL 2018).

News.Az

