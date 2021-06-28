Azerbaijan, Turkey start joint military exercises

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Turkey launched joint live-fire tactical exercises, dubbed “Mustafa Kemal Ataturk – 2021.”

The exercises started in Baku in line with the agreement on military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

The main objective of the exercises held with the participation of Azerbaijani and Turkish servicemen is to improve interoperability between the units of the armies of the two countries during combat operations, to develop the military decision-making skills of the commanders, as well as their ability to control military units.

The exercises that will last until June 30 involve up to 600 military personnel, up to 40 tanks and other armored vehicles, up to 20 artillery pieces and mortars of various caliber, 7 combat, and transport helicopters, 3 unmanned aerial vehicles for various purposes, as well as up to 50 auto vehicles.

News.Az