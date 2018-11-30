Azerbaijan, Turkey working to define procedures for mutual recognition of e-signature

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Turkey are working to define procedures for mutual recognition of e-signature, Deputy Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan Elmir Valizade told reporters in Baku Nov. 30.

He said that the work in this direction is carried out in accordance with the previously signed memorandum.

“We believe that the adoption of this step is important not only from the point of view of the development of e-commerce, but also for the certification of e-documents in the field of transport, customs, and in general in the workflow at the interdepartmental level,” said Valizade.

“The work on mutual recognition of e-signature is carried out not only with Turkey but also with other countries, and this is in the interests of Azerbaijan.”

A new directive adopted in Europe is of particular importance in terms of the application of this practice in Azerbaijan, he noted.

“That is, for the mutual recognition of e-signature with European countries, we need to apply the European approach in the country,” he added. “The current legislation of Azerbaijan was developed on the basis of European directives and we are trying to ensure that the existing legislation meets the new requirements.”

News.Az

