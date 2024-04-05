Azerbaijan, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus establishes working group in inter-parliamentary ties
- 05 Apr 2024 08:48
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 194826
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijan-turkish-republic-of-northern-cyprus-establishes-working-group-in-inter-parliamentary-ties Copied
A working group on inter-parliamentary relations between Azerbaijan and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus has been established, News.Az reports.
The draft decision, "On the selection of heads of working groups on inter-parliamentary relations of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of the Republic of Azerbaijan," was discussed at a parliamentary session on Friday.
MP Javanshir Feyziyev was elected as the head of the working group.