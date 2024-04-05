Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus establishes working group in inter-parliamentary ties

A working group on inter-parliamentary relations between Azerbaijan and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus has been established, News.Az reports.

The draft decision, "On the selection of heads of working groups on inter-parliamentary relations of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of the Republic of Azerbaijan," was discussed at a parliamentary session on Friday.

MP Javanshir Feyziyev was elected as the head of the working group.


News.Az 

