Azerbaijan, Türkiye FMs discuss regional issues

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a phone conversation with Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Tuesday to discuss bilateral relations and regional developments.

According to sources at Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry, the two diplomats exchanged views on current regional matters and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, News.Az reports, citing local media.

No further details were disclosed.

News.Az