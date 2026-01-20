Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan honors 20 January martyrs with nationwide moment of silence

  • Azerbaijan
Photo: AZERTAC

At 12:00 local time today, Azerbaijan observed a nationwide moment of silence in memory of the 20 January martyrs, marking the 36th anniversary of the Bloody January tragedy.

Across the country, life came to a halt as traffic stopped, sirens sounded from ships, cars, and trains, and the National Flag of Azerbaijan was lowered in towns, cities, districts, and settlements as a tribute to the victims, News.Az reports.

Commemorative events were held throughout Azerbaijan and in several foreign countries, while support was provided to the families of the martyrs.

In Baku, residents began visiting the Alley of Martyrs early this morning to lay flowers and honor the courageous individuals who gave their lives for Azerbaijan.


News.Az 

honor Patriotic War martyrs

