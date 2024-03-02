Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Georgia to meet over BTK railway project completion

+ ↺ − 16 px

The delegation led by the Chairman of the Board of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC Rovshan Rustamov went on a visit to Georgia, News.az reports.

The visit aims to get acquainted with the construction, restoration and reconstruction work carried out on the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway line.

Besides, the head of the Azerbaijani delegation will meet with the heads of the railway authorities of Georgia and Türkiye.

The meeting will focus on completion of the BTK project, increasing cargo transportation volumes, and others.

Meanwhile, BTK is a vital connection in the Middle Corridor, one of Asia's and Europe's commerce routes, and enables continuous railroad communication between China and Europe.

The 850-kilometer-long Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railroad was inaugurated in 2017. The increased relevance of BTK in the regional transportation network is due to the rapid delivery of products from Asia to Europe via Azerbaijan.

News.Az