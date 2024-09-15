Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan, Türkiye mark anniversary of Baku's liberation from Armenian-Bolshevik occupation

  • Politics
  • Share
Azerbaijan, Türkiye mark anniversary of Baku's liberation from Armenian-Bolshevik occupation

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry on Sunday took to X to mark the 106th anniversary of Baku's liberation from Armenian-Bolshevik occupation, News.Az reports.

“Today marks the 106th anniversary of the liberation of the city of Baku from the occupation of Armenian Dashnak-Bolshevik forces. On this day, September 15, which is inscribed with golden letters in the history of the Azerbaijani-Turkish brotherhood, we gratefully honour the bright memory of all our brothers and sisters who sacrificed their lives for the liberation of Baku from occupation,” the ministry posted on X.



In a gesture of solidarity, the Turkish Foreign Ministry extended congratulations to Azerbaijan on this significant anniversary.

"We congratulate our Azerbaijani brothers on the 106th anniversary of the liberation of the beautiful capital of Azerbaijan, Baku. We respectfully honour the memory of our martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the independence," the ministry wrote on X.



The commemoration underscores the enduring friendship between Azerbaijan and Türkiye and the shared historical achievements of their nations.

News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      