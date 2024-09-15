Azerbaijan, Türkiye mark anniversary of Baku's liberation from Armenian-Bolshevik occupation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry on Sunday took to X to mark the 106th anniversary of Baku's liberation from Armenian-Bolshevik occupation, News.Az reports.

Bu gün, Bakı şəhərinin erməni daşnak-bolşevik qüvvələrinin işğalından azad edilməsindən 106 il ötür.



Azərbaycan-Türkiyə qardaşlıq tarixinin səhifələrinə qızıl hərflərlə yazılan 15 sentyabr tarixində Bakının işğaldan azad edilməsi uğrunda canlarından keçən bütün qardaş və… pic.twitter.com/EPEMAS0Wg9 — MFA Azerbaijan (@AzerbaijanMFA) September 15, 2024

Can Azerbaycan’ın güzel başkenti Bakü’nün işgalden kurtuluşunun 106. yıl dönümünde, Azerbaycanlı kardeşlerimizi kutluyoruz.



Bağımsızlık uğruna can veren tüm şehitlerimizi rahmet ve şükranla anıyoruz. #TekMilletİkiDevlet pic.twitter.com/L8ZJ0UTmqw — T.C. Dışişleri Bakanlığı (@TC_Disisleri) September 15, 2024

“Today marks the 106th anniversary of the liberation of the city of Baku from the occupation of Armenian Dashnak-Bolshevik forces. On this day, September 15, which is inscribed with golden letters in the history of the Azerbaijani-Turkish brotherhood, we gratefully honour the bright memory of all our brothers and sisters who sacrificed their lives for the liberation of Baku from occupation,” the ministry posted on X.In a gesture of solidarity, the Turkish Foreign Ministry extended congratulations to Azerbaijan on this significant anniversary."We congratulate our Azerbaijani brothers on the 106th anniversary of the liberation of the beautiful capital of Azerbaijan, Baku. We respectfully honour the memory of our martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the independence," the ministry wrote on X.The commemoration underscores the enduring friendship between Azerbaijan and Türkiye and the shared historical achievements of their nations.

News.Az