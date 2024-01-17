Azerbaijan, Türkiye mull development of military-technical cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

On January 17, Azerbaijani Deputy Defense Minister – Director General Agil Gurbanov met with a delegation led by Turkish Deputy Minister of National Defense Celal Sami Tüfekçi, who is on a working visit to Baku, the Defense Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

The prospects for the development of military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye were discussed during the meeting held at the International Military Cooperation Department.

The sides exchanged detailed views on a number of issues of common interest in the military-technical field.

News.Az