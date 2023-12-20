Azerbaijan, Türkiye to hold investment forum in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

On December 21, Baku will host the Azerbaijan-Türkiye Investment Forum dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev and the establishment of the Republic of Türkiye, News.Az reports.

The event will be co-organized by the Export and Investment Promotion Agency - AZPROMO and the Public Union of Turkish-Azerbaijan Businessmen and Industrialists (TUİB) with the support of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Economy, Finance Office of the Presidency of Türkiye and Ministry of Trade of Türkiye.

The event will bring together more than 600 representatives from both countries, representing public and private institutions. The forum will discuss opportunities to expand Azerbaijan-Türkiye cooperation in various areas, as well as feature the signing of investment cooperation agreements and contracts.

The forum includes panel sessions covering investment, trade, agriculture, defense industry, "green" energy, and health tourism sectors.

The participants will also have an opportunity to join B2B meetings organized as part of the event.

News.Az