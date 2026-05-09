2026 World Cup to feature star-studded opening ceremonies

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The 2026 World Cup will feature three separate opening ceremonies, with each of the three host nations — Mexico, United States, and Canada — hosting its own star-studded celebration.

World football governing body FIFA confirmed Friday that the ceremonies will include a lineup of global music stars such as Katy Perry, Future, Alanis Morissette, Michael Bublé, J Balvin, and Lisa, News.Az reports, citing AFP.

Mexico will host the first ceremony, beginning 90 minutes before the opening match between Mexico and South Africa on June 11 at Azteca Stadium, which will be renamed Mexico City Stadium for the tournament.

That show will feature Colombian superstar J Balvin, Mexican rock band Maná, and singer Alejandro Fernández, along with performers such as Belinda, Lila Downs, South African artist Tyla, and Los Ángeles Azules, known for their cumbia style.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said in a statement that the ceremonies will mark a globally shared moment.

“The world will share this moment and that's how this tournament will begin,” Infantino said, adding that the ceremonies in Mexico City, Toronto, and Los Angeles will combine music, culture, and football while reflecting both national identity and global unity.

Canada will host its opening match on June 12 in Toronto against Bosnia and Herzegovina, with performers including Alanis Morissette, Michael Bublé, Alessia Cara, Elyanna, Jessie Reyez, and Nora Fatehi. Organizers described Canada’s presentation as a journey across the country, highlighting its cultural diversity from coast to coast.

The United States will begin its campaign later that same day in Los Angeles against Paraguay. The ceremony there will feature Katy Perry, Future, Lisa of BLACKPINK, Anitta, Rema, and Tyla, among others.

Infantino said the Los Angeles ceremony represents the “extraordinary scale” of the 2026 tournament and reflects the cultural diversity of the United States and its global influence in music and entertainment.

Other artists expected to participate include Danny Ocean and Sanjoy, with additional performers to be announced later. Organizers also said fans will play an active role in the celebrations and are encouraged to arrive early, as the events across the three host nations are designed to be linked by a shared global theme of unity and celebration.

News.Az