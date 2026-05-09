South Korea seizes two Chinese fishing boats

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Two Chinese fishing boats were seized near the border island of Baengnyeong Island in the Yellow Sea on suspicion of illegally fishing in South Korean waters, the Coast Guard said Saturday, News.Az reports, citing Yonhap.

According to the Coast Guard, the two vessels crossed the Northern Limit Line, the de facto maritime border between South and North Korea, and entered about three kilometers into South Korean waters around 8 p.m. Friday.

The boats were later intercepted approximately 14.8 kilometers northwest of Baengnyeong Island.

During the crackdown operation, one crew member went into cardiac arrest, authorities said. The sailor, a Chinese national in his 40s, received CPR while being transported to a nearby hospital but was later pronounced dead.

Crew members reportedly told authorities that the deceased sailor had consumed a large amount of alcohol before the incident.

Officials said the sailor’s death has been reported to Chinese consular authorities. South Korean authorities also plan to continue investigating the remaining crew members over the circumstances surrounding the alleged illegal fishing activities.

News.Az