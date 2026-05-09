Russia holds scaled-down Victory Day Parade amid security concerns

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Russia marked Victory Day on May 9 with a military parade on Moscow’s Red Square, though this year’s ceremony appeared significantly more restrained compared to previous celebrations.

Unlike earlier parades known for showcasing heavy military hardware, this year’s event reportedly excluded many traditional displays, including tanks and missile systems. Instead, the ceremony focused primarily on marching military units, the presidential speech and symbolic commemorative elements, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Victory Day remains one of Russia’s most important national holidays, honoring the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

The reduced scale of the parade comes amid heightened security concerns linked to the ongoing war in Ukraine and fears of potential drone attacks targeting major public events in Russia.

Authorities implemented extensive security measures in Moscow ahead of the celebrations, while several regions across the country also adjusted or canceled planned Victory Day events due to security risks.

News.Az