Two former Defense Ministers sentenced to death in China

Two former Defense Ministers sentenced to death in China

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China has sentenced former defense ministers Wei Fenghe and Li Shangfu to death with a two-year reprieve.

The two former senior officials were convicted on corruption-related charges in what has become one of the most significant anti-graft cases involving China’s military leadership in recent years, News.Az reports, citing NHK.

Wei Fenghe was found guilty of accepting bribes, while Li Shangfu was convicted of both accepting and offering bribes, authorities said.

In addition to the suspended death sentences, both men were stripped of their political rights for life, and all of their personal assets are set to be confiscated.

The ruling underscores Beijing’s ongoing anti-corruption campaign targeting high-ranking figures within the country’s political and military structures. The case has drawn widespread attention due to the senior status of both officials and its implications for China’s military establishment.

Under Chinese law, a death sentence with a two-year reprieve is often commuted to life imprisonment if the individual does not commit further offenses during the suspension period.

News.Az