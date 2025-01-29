Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Uzbekistan focus on boosting economic, trade, transport ties

+ ↺ − 16 px

The second trilateral meeting of ministers of foreign affairs, trade/economy and transport from Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Uzbekistan has kicked off in Ankara.

The meeting agenda focuses on foreign policy issues and regional collaboration, boosting cooperation in the areas of economy, trade, and investment, as well as enhancing ties in transport and telecommunications by advancing connectivity, News.Az reports, citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov and Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev are attending the meeting.

News.Az