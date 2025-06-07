Azerbaijan U-17 defeat Kazakhstan 2–0 in friendly match

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijan U-17 national football team, currently in training camp in Gabala, kicked off their series of friendly matches with a solid 2–0 win over Kazakhstan.

Nijat Karimov put Azerbaijan ahead in the 28th minute, while the second goal came in the 77th minute through an own goal by the Kazakh side, News.Az reports.

The team will play its next friendly match on June 10 against Georgia.

News.Az