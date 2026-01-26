Azerbaijan, UAE discuss parliamentary cooperation

Azerbaijan’s Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova met with Deputy Speaker of the UAE Federal National Council Tariq Humaid Al Tayer on the sidelines of her official visit to the Kingdom of Bahrain, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

According to the Azerbaijani parliament’s press service, the meeting highlighted the successful development of bilateral relations, which have reached the level of a comprehensive strategic partnership under the leadership of the two countries’ heads of state. The sides particularly emphasized the important role of parliaments in strengthening these ties.

Gafarova underscored the importance of reciprocal official visits and the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the two countries’ parliaments. The sides also expressed satisfaction with their high level of cooperation within international organizations, including the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA).

The Speaker thanked the UAE parliamentary delegation for its support during Azerbaijan’s two-year chairmanship of the APA, describing the assembly as an effective platform for expanding inter-parliamentary dialogue.

Both sides expressed confidence that parliamentary relations between Azerbaijan and the UAE will continue to develop on the basis of mutual trust and partnership.