Azerbaijan, UAE further enrich relations based on strong friendship: Minister

Azerbaijan-UAE relations based on strong friendship are further enriched by strengthening economic cooperation, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said on Twitter, News.Az reports.

“Today marks 14 years since the establishment of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic, Trade and Technical Cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the United Arab Emirates. Our relations based on strong friendship are further enriched by strengthening our economic cooperation,” the minister said.

