Israel and Iran exchange strikes amid fears of wider regional escalation

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Israel and Iran exchanged new strikes on Monday, raising concerns about a broader conflict in the Middle East and threatening efforts to preserve a fragile ceasefire reached earlier this year.

Iran launched missile attacks toward Israel, while Israeli forces carried out strikes on targets in Iran, including facilities in the western and central parts of the country, according to reports, News.Az reports, citing The Associated Press.

The latest exchange came amid growing tensions linked to fighting involving Hezbollah in Lebanon. Air raid sirens sounded in parts of Israel as defense systems were activated to intercept incoming threats, while Israeli strikes targeted sites inside Iran.

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The renewed hostilities have complicated diplomatic efforts aimed at reducing tensions in the region. Several countries have been involved in attempts to revive negotiations and prevent further escalation, while international concerns have grown over the impact of the conflict on regional stability, energy markets and global trade.

The latest developments mark the most serious test of the fragile truce that had followed earlier fighting between Israel and Iran, with both sides accusing each other of undermining efforts to maintain calm.

News.Az