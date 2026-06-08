Lebanon PM says Israel carried out 3,500 strikes during ceasefire

+ ↺ − 16 px

Lebanon’s Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said Israel has carried out nearly 3,500 air strikes on Lebanon, along with hundreds of controlled demolitions, since the United States announced a ceasefire for the country on April 16, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

In comments published by his office on X following a cabinet meeting, Salam stated that between April 17 and June 7, Israel conducted 3,491 air strikes, 407 demolitions, and six “razing” operations, which reportedly flattened entire villages in Lebanon’s southernmost region.

Salam also said Lebanon continues to try to uphold the ceasefire, but the latest escalation between Iran and Israel has created additional waves of displacement, further straining the country’s capacity to host displaced families.

“The prime minister pointed to the dangers of the Iranian-Israeli escalation and its repercussions, especially the additional waves of displacement it causes and how to absorb them, as we have reached maximum absorption capacity in Beirut, Sidon, and all other regions,” the post said.

According to Salam, more than one million people—about one-fifth of Lebanon’s population—have been displaced by Israeli strikes and evacuation warnings across Lebanon since the war began on March 2.

News.Az