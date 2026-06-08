Corsica autonomy plan advances to parliamentary vote

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A draft law aimed at granting Corsica special autonomy within the French Republic is set to be voted on by the French parliament later this month, News.Az reports, citing APA.

The French government submitted the bill, titled “A statute of autonomy for Corsica within the French Republic,” for discussion in the National Assembly. The following day, it received approval from the assembly’s Law Commission.

The proposed legislation seeks to address longstanding economic, social, cultural, and administrative demands raised by Corsica over many years.

Under a new article to be added to the French Constitution, Corsica would be granted the right to self-government within France, while recognizing the island’s unique identity and its historical, cultural, and linguistic heritage.

The proposal would allow Corsica, within the framework of French constitutional principles and international law, to adapt certain national laws and regulations to local conditions and adopt specific normative acts applicable within its territory.

Among the approved amendments is a reference to the Corsican people, intended to better reflect the island’s historical, cultural, and geographical characteristics.

The draft also clarifies the powers of the Collectivité de Corse, the island’s special administrative and governing body, and introduces a requirement to seek the views of local voters when preparing future legislation affecting Corsica.

In areas outside the authority of the Collectivité de Corse, the French state would retain its core powers.

The Republicans have strongly opposed the autonomy proposal, arguing that France’s national unity must be preserved. Left-wing parties and Corsican representatives, meanwhile, have voiced support for greater self-government.

The bill is expected to be put to a vote in the French National Assembly on June 24, with its future dependent on the outcome of that vote.

News.Az