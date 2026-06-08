Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 supplies Gaza with AED 36.7 million in aid

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The Emirates Red Crescent has allocated new humanitarian aid worth AED 36.7 million to support the humanitarian situation in Gaza Strip as part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, launched under the directives of Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE.

The initiative was carried out under the directives of Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, News.Az reports, citing Voice of Emirates.

The aid is aimed at alleviating the suffering of those affected and enhancing the response to growing humanitarian needs in Gaza Strip. The initiative forms part of the UAE’s humanitarian efforts to support the Palestinian people through urgent relief assistance and strengthened humanitarian response across vital sectors.

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The aid package includes more than 160,000 food baskets, over 40,000 sanitary parcels, and other essential supplies intended to support affected families and help meet their living and health needs under current conditions.

The Emirates Red Crescent said it will continue its humanitarian and relief efforts within Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 through programmes focused on food security, healthcare, shelter and community support, in coordination with relevant authorities and humanitarian partners. The authority noted that it remains committed to implementing relief and development projects in Gaza Strip as part of its mission to alleviate human suffering and promote the values of solidarity and mutual support.

News.Az