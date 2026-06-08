Explosions rock Tehran as Iran and Israel continue exchanges of strikes

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Powerful explosions were reported in areas west and southwest of Tehran on Monday, with Iranian news agencies Tasnim and Khabar Online confirming the incidents. The reports suggested that Israeli strikes had again reached areas deeper inside Iran.

The developments came after Iran launched a large-scale missile attack on Israel in response to Israeli airstrikes against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Israel subsequently announced a series of strikes targeting military and strategic sites in western, central and southern Iran, News.Az reports, citing Voice of Emirates.

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The Israeli military later detected a new barrage of rockets launched from Iranian territory at around 10:00 a.m. Tehran time, triggering air raid sirens in northern Israel. Residents were instructed to move to protected areas as air defense systems worked to intercept the incoming threats.

An Israeli military spokesman said air defense systems were actively responding to aerial threats and urged the public to follow safety instructions.

The latest developments mark a further escalation in the confrontation between Iran and Israel, with both sides continuing exchanges of strikes. As explosions were reported in Tehran and missile interceptions continued over Israeli territory, concerns grew over the potential impact of the conflict on regional stability and security across the Middle East.

News.Az