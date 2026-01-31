Azerbaijan, UAE to hold Peace Shield 2026 joint military drills - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Preparation activities are underway in Abu Dhabi for the Peace Shield – 2026 joint operational-tactical exercise involving servicemen of the Azerbaijan Army and the United Arab Emirates Armed Forces.

According to the ministry, initial stages of the preparation focused on communicating safety regulations to participating personnel, followed by a comprehensive briefing on the objectives of the exercise. Troops were also informed about the operational scenario, the area of operations, the phased action plan, and the specific tasks to be carried out during the drills, News.Az reports, citing Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defence.

The Peace Shield-2026 exercise will be conducted across urban, mountainous and maritime environments, reflecting a wide range of modern security challenges. Planned tasks include detecting and neutralising illegal armed groups operating in mountainous terrain, regaining control of a seized vessel at sea, and conducting counterterrorism operations such as neutralising terrorist elements and rescuing hostages.

Additional components of the drills will cover the evacuation of wounded personnel, prevention of riot and sabotage-type activities that threaten public security in populated areas, and coordinated firefighting operations.

The joint exercise is scheduled to take place on February 2–3 in Abu Dhabi and is aimed at enhancing interoperability, operational coordination and mutual experience-sharing between the armed forces of Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates.

News.Az