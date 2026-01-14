Azerbaijan, Uganda waive visa for diplomats

+ ↺ − 16 px

Diplomatic and service passport holders from Azerbaijan and Uganda are now exempt from visa requirements.

According to Report, President Ilham Aliyev signed a law approving the “Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Uganda on Visa Exemption for Diplomatic and Service Passport Holders,” News.Az reports, citing local media.

This agreement strengthens diplomatic relations and facilitates official travel between the two countries.

News.Az