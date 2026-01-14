Frozen waterfalls bring winter magic to Azerbaijan’s Gadabay

+ ↺ − 16 px

Gadabay’s famous Shir-Shira waterfall has frozen, creating a stunning natural spectacle.

This natural gem, formed by the Duzyard River and cascading from a height of 10–12 meters, hides mysteriously among the forested cliffs, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

In spring and summer, the waterfall’s roar and spray fill the surrounding area, but now a peaceful calm reigns. The fresh, pure air and snow-covered scenery provide a serene experience for visitors. The white blanket of snow enhances the waterfall’s magic, making it even more enchanting in winter.

<img src='https://news.az/photos/2026/01/17683922865625454841-1200x630-3536787614.webp' class='responsive-img img-responsive'/><div style='font-size: 11px;color: #746a6a;line-height: 13px;'>Photo: AZERTAC</div>

While watching the frozen waterfall is breathtaking, reaching the area through the snow-covered cliffs can be challenging.

