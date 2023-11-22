Azerbaijan, UK discuss bilateral cooperation, international security issues

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Wednesday held a meeting with a delegation headed by UK Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, Minister of State for Europe and North America Leo Docherty.

During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on bilateral regional cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UK, as well as international security issues, the Foreign Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

Bayramov emphasized that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to multi-vector relations with the UK, touched upon the possibilities of further strengthening the existing partnership between the two countries in security, political, economic, energy and humanitarian spheres, and noted the importance of intensifying a political dialogue to determine new spheres of cooperation.

Moreover, the sides discussed cooperation in such sectors as transport, education, renewable energy sources, and the possible participation of UK companies in the restoration of Azerbaijani territories liberated from occupation.

Bayramov informed Docherty about the current situation and realities in the region, ongoing large-scale restoration and construction work in the territories liberated from occupation, the mine threat impeding this work, Azerbaijan’s plans to establish a stable peace in the South Caucasus, practical steps being taken in this sphere, the agenda for normalizing relations with Armenia.

