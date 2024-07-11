Azerbaijan, UK mull prospects for green energy cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Energy Ministry organized a round table on "Transition to green energy in Azerbaijan" in collaboration with the UK Department for Energy Security and Net Zero.

The event attended by Deputy Minister of Energy Orkhan Zeynalov, focused on the current situation in the field of renewable energy sources in Azerbaijan, decarbonisation, energy efficiency, current projects, the cooperation between Azerbaijan and UK on renewable energy, especially green hydrogen production, as well as energy efficiency, strengthening of power networks, News.Az reports.The event was joined by representatives of the Ministry of Energy, Azerbaijan Renewable Energy Agency, Azerbaijan Energy Regulatory Agency, as well as "Azerenerji" OJSC, "Azerishig" OJSC, SOCAR and BP companies.

