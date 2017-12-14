Azerbaijan, UK sign co-op protocol

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and UK signed a protocol following the second meeting of the intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation in Baku on December 14.

The document was signed by Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev and UK Minister of State for Trade and Export Promotion at the Department for International Trade, Baroness Rona Fairhead, according to Trend.

In the protocol, the sides agreed to further expand cooperation in economy, trade, investments, industry, tourism, energy, education, culture and other spheres.

Two memorandums were also signed between Azerbaijani and UK companies. As a result of signing these documents, pumps, used in the extractive industry, will be repaired in Azerbaijan.

News.Az



