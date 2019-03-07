Azerbaijan, UK sign plan of military cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Staff negotiations between the defense ministries of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom have been held in the Department of International Military Cooperation, AzerTag reports.

The current state and prospects of cooperation in the defense sphere between the two countries and issues of cooperation in the field of training, education and peacekeeping operations, as well as regional security aspects, were considered and discussed during the event.

"Military Cooperation Plan for 2019/2020 fiscal year between the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Defense of the United Kingdom" was signed at the event.

