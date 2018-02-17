Azerbaijan, UK sign plan of military cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

London hosted staff negotiations between the Defense Ministries of Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom, the Defense Ministry said in a message on Feb.17.

The talks covered current state and prospective areas of cooperation in the defense sphere between the two countries and issues of cooperation in the field of education, as well as regional security aspects, Trend reports.

The sides signed "Military Cooperation Plan for 2018/2019 fiscal year between the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan and the Defense Ministry of the United Kingdom.

News.Az

News.Az