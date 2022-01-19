Azerbaijan, Ukraine explore prospects for transport cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Digital Development and Transport Minister Rashad Nabiyev held a meeting with Ukraine’s Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov via videoconferencing.

During the meeting, the ministers discussed prospects for the development of cooperation between the two countries in the transport sector, the Azerbaijani ministry told News.Az.

The parties held an exchange of views on the issues of the development of international transport corridors passing through the territory of Azerbaijan and Ukraine.

The issues of attracting additional cargo to these corridors and creating favorable conditions for the development of cargo transportation were also discussed.

Besides, the parties touched upon the issues of multilateral cooperation within the framework of international organizations such as GUAM (Organization for Democracy and Economic Development), TRACECA (Transport Corridor Europe-Caucasus-Asia), and TITR (Trans-Caspian International Transport Route).

News.Az