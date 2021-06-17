Azerbaijan, Ukraine reach agreements in field of energy

+ ↺ − 16 px

The agreements in the field of energy have been reached between Azerbaijan and Ukraine, Trend reports referring to the embassy of Ukraine in Azerbaijan.

The fourth video conference meeting of the Ukrainian-Azerbaijani working group on cooperation in the energy sector was held.

The sides highly appreciated the level of bilateral cooperation and mutual understanding in the energy sector.

The continuation of interaction within the implementation of projects in the field of oil transportation, diversification of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan’s (SOCAR) activity in Ukraine and increasing the participation of Azerbaijani companies in the oil product market, joint implementation of investment projects in the oil and gas sector was agreed at the meeting.

The exchange of experience in the context of green energy development; introduction of effective mechanisms for regulating energy markets; continuation of cooperation in the field of energy efficiency and energy saving were also agreed upon at the meeting.

Moreover, an agreement was reached to hold the next meeting of the working group in 2022.

