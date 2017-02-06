Azerbaijan, Ukraine to mull military, technical co-op

+ ↺ − 16 px

A meeting of the Azerbaijan-Ukraine intergovernmental commission on military and technical cooperation will be held in Baku in 2017, Ukrainian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Alexander Mishchenko told reporters in Baku.

The meeting will be attended by a large delegation from Ukraine, he said, adding that the sides will discuss the state and prospects of military and technical cooperation.

The envoy noted that such cooperation is significant in the bilateral relations, Trend reports.

“Military and technical cooperation has always been one of the main components of our cooperation,” he said.

If in early 90s Ukraine helped Azerbaijan in the military sphere, now Kiev requests help from Baku in the supplies of certain types of military equipment, according to him.

