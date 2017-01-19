Azerbaijan, UN set economic co-op priorities

+ ↺ − 16 px

The main strategic priority of the Azerbaijan-UN economic cooperation in 2016-2020 is the achievement of sustainable and inclusive economic development, backed by a growing diversification, said Ghulam Isaczai, UN resident coordinator and UNDP resident representative in Azerbaijan.

He was addressing a meeting on the UN-Azerbaijan Partnership Framework (UNAPF) for 2016-2020, held in Baku Jan. 19, Trend reports.

The main goals to be reached by 2020 are to ensure a more diversified economy and sustainable growth, provide work for youth, women, disabled and other vulnerable segments of the population, he said.

Isaczai said the results of the work will be judged by three indicators – the average annual growth of GDP by 7 percent or more in the non-oil sector, improvement of the global competitiveness index to 4.7 points, and reducing the unemployment rate among women and youth (aged from 15 to 29) to 5.7 and 9.5 percent, respectively.

News.Az

