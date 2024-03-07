Azerbaijan uncovers excessive payments in number of organizations

+ ↺ − 16 px

During 2023, the State Financial Control Service of the Ministry of Finance in Azerbaijan held control measures in 126 organizations that received funds from the state budget, uncovering excessive and unjustified payments totaling 586.9 million manats or $345.2 million.

As per the details provided, examinations were carried out in 90 organizations, spanning the period from 2015 to 2023, by letters and decisions from the Prosecutor General's Office and law enforcement bodies. These checks encompassed the utilization of funds totaling 4.6 billion manats or $2.7 billion for their designated purposes and the accuracy of the calculation of funds amounting to 18.663 billion manats or $10.9 billion received by the state budget in the form of customs payments during the specified period.

The inspections revealed excessive and unreasonable payments of 586.9 million manat or $345.2 million, it was found that customs payments of 131.9 million manat or $77.6 million were reduced, as a result of which the funds in this amount were underpaid to the state budget.

To legally evaluate the identified deficiencies, the drafted reports from the inspections were forwarded to the appropriate law enforcement agencies and the prosecutor's office.

