Azerbaijan, UNECE discuss prospects for cooperation

Azerbaijan`s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has met with Executive Secretary of the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) Tatiana Molcean on the sidelines of the Summit of the UN Special Programme for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA) in Baku, News.az reports.

The sides discussed the agenda on and prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan and UNECE, as well as Azerbaijan`s relations with Central Asia, including SPECA, and the UNECE`s role in this context.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov stressed the importance of boosting join efforts in environment, energy, urban planning and other fields.

The FM hailed the existence of a useful cooperation agenda with SPECA countries in various areas, including economic, trade, energy security, alternative energy sources, transport, communications, environment, innovation and sustainable development goals.

FM Bayramov highlighted Azerbaijan`s chairmanship of SPECA in 2023 and its efforts towards strengthening cooperation within this platform, as well as expanding the bilateral, regional and international relations of SPECA countries. He noted that the SPECA Summit, which will be held within the SPECA week in Baku, is one of the important results of these efforts.

Tatiana Molcean pointed out that Azerbaijan's efforts during its chairmanship of SPECA to transform the institution into a platform in line with the challenges of modernity are commendable.

She expressed hope that the SPECA Summit to be held in Baku tomorrow will play an important role in strengthening cooperation within the Program against the background of regional and international challenges.

The sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az