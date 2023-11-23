Azerbaijan, UNECE mull cooperation prospects

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Thursday held a meeting with visiting Executive Secretary of the European Economic Commission of the United Nations (UNECE) Tatiana Molcean, the Foreign Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

The meeting saw discussions on the prospects of cooperation between Azerbaijan and UNECE.

Bayramov emphasized the importance of increasing joint efforts in the fields of environmental protection, energy, urban planning, which are included in the sphere of activity of UNECE.

He noted that since the foundation of the United Nations Special Programme for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA), Azerbaijan actively contributes to the work of this platform, and the presence of formats of trilateral cooperation in this direction gives an even greater impetus to the successful implementation of joint projects.

The presence of fruitful cooperation between the SPECA countries in a number of spheres, including economic, trade, energy, security, alternative energy, transport, communications, environment, innovation, implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals, etc., was noted.

The parties further underlined the importance of existing initiatives and projects in the field of development of regional transport and communication lines, including the expansion of opportunities of the Middle Corridor.

Tatiana Molcean positively assessed Azerbaijan's efforts during the SPECA presidency, aimed at transforming it into a platform that meets modern challenges, and expressed hope that the SPECA summit, which will be held tomorrow in Baku, will play an important role in strengthening cooperation within the framework of the program.

News.Az