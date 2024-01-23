Azerbaijan unveils conceptual design of liberated Khudafarin settlement (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Work has begun in Khudafarin settlement in Azerbaijan’s Jabrayil district, which will be restored, to establish sustainable conditions for former IDPs returning to their native land, News.Az reports citing the Restoration, Construction, and Management Service No.1 of the Eastern Zangazur Economic Region.

It is worth noting that the construction work in Khudafarin settlement is based on the approaches of "sustainable village", "green energy" and "sustainable transportation".

News.Az presents a part of the conceptual design of Khudafarin settlement.

News.Az