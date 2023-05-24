Azerbaijan, US discuss Baku-Yerevan peace process

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and US Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations Louis Bono discussed the peace process between Baku and Yerevan.

During the meeting held on Wednesday, the sides also discussed the current state of negotiations on the draft agreement "On Peace and Building Interstate Relations", the results of recent meetings held within this framework, and the prospects for negotiations, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

Bayramov once again informed his interlocutor about the position of Azerbaijan in the issues of opening communications and delimitation.

In turn, Bono declared the readiness of the US to support the peace process in every possible way. He stressed the need to ensure peace and tranquility for the development of the region.

To recall, the official visited Azerbaijan on March 6. During his visit to Baku, SACN Bono met with government officials to advance the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Bono underscored the US support for the renewed focus on a peace process, including through direct conversation.

News.Az