Azerbaijan, US discuss how to expand military-technical cooperation

Azerbaijan`s Minister of Defense, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov has met with a delegation led by US Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Laura Cooper, AzerTag reports.

Minister Zakir Hasanov hailed the successful development of military relations between the two countries. He highlighted the military cooperation between Azerbaijan and the United States, including the activities of Azerbaijani servicemen within the framework of NATO programs, as well as the participation of the Azerbaijani peacekeepers in the "Resolute Support" mission conducted by the Alliance in Afghanistan. The minister stressed that both countries are interested in expanding cooperation in the military, military-technical and military-educational spheres. Zakir Hasanov noted that a decision was made to increase the number of Azerbaijani officers studying in advanced US military-educational institutions.

The Azerbaijani defense minister informed the US delegation about the military-political situation in the region. He emphasized that Armenia that poses a threat to stability in the South Caucasus, despite the norms and principles of international law, continues to occupy the territories of Azerbaijan.

Laura Cooper emphasized that the US government is interested in expanding and strengthening cooperation with Azerbaijan in the field of security and defense. Praising Azerbaijan’s contribution to operations in Afghanistan, including the professionalism of Azerbaijani peacekeepers, Laura Cooper, quoting the words of US Secretary of Defense James Mattis, noted that “the successes achieved in Afghanistan today would have been impossible without strong support from Azerbaijan”.

The US Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense highlighted the participation of Azerbaijan in the fight against terrorism and the exemplary service of Azerbaijani peacekeepers in Afghanistan.

The sides also discussed prospects for the development of military relations between Azerbaijan and the United States, in particular, cooperation in the field of security and defense, as well as issues of military education and medical training.

