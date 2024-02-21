Azerbaijan, US discuss increasing gas supplies to Europe

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov has met with Sarah Ladislaw, Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for Climate and Energy, National Security Council at the White House, the Energy Ministry's press service told News.Az.

During the meeting, the sides highlighted the importance of long-term cooperation in the implementation of energy security projects of regional and international importance in Azerbaijani-US relations and the role of the Southern Gas Corridor during the complex energy crisis. It was noted that over three years, the Southern Gas Corridor supplied Europe with more than 31 bcm of natural gas. At present, the expansion of the corridor and increasing supplies to Europe are being carried out thanks to Azerbaijan’s efforts. It was also mentioned that Azerbaijan's rich renewable energy potential is aimed at the country's energy transition and diversification of European energy supplies. In this regard, the sides discussed the Caspian-Black Sea-Europe Green Energy Corridor project, as well as the work done. The sides hailed President Ilham Aliyev’s strong support for the development of “green energy”, noting Azerbaijan's chairmanship of COP29 reflects its commitment to the green energy, climate agenda and decarbonization plans.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on Azerbaijan's energy transition at the national and global level, possible contributions to the climate financing process, policies and plans to reduce methane emissions during COP29 hosting. The parties agreed to conduct a dialogue of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the United States in order to reconcile energy security and climate goals.

News.Az