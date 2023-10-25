Azerbaijan, US mull cooperation in transport and energy fields

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Wednesday met with a delegation led by Chief Executive Officer and the board member of the Caspian Policy Center (CPC) Efgan Nifti, the Foreign Ministry's press service told News.Az.

The meeting saw discussions on the current state of Azerbaijan-U.S. bilateral relations, as well as cooperation in transit, transport and energy fields in the region, prospects for the Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process and the regional issues.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov highlighted the anti-terrorist measures carried out in response to the provocations of the Armenian armed forces, as well as the reasons for conducting these measures. Speaking about Azerbaijan’s efforts towards reintegration of the local Armenian residents of the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, the FM underscored that appropriate measures are being taken by the country in this regard, adding that an electronic portal has been launched to this regard.

Emphasizing that the departure of Armenian residents from the territory of Azerbaijan is not related to any forced displacement, Bayramov underscored that the statements made after the visit of the UN officials to the region are a clear example of this.

Touching upon the issues of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Central Asian countries, the minister gave an insight into the work to be done during Azerbaijan`s chairmanship of the United Nations Special Programme for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA) in 2023 and the summit slated to be held in Baku. He emphasized that Azerbaijan and SPECA member states enjoy extensive cooperation relations both at the bilateral intergovernmental level and within the Program.

Highlighting the wide opportunities in international cargo transportation in the region, Jeyhun Bayramov mentioned that the liberation of the occupied territories of Azerbaijan gave a new impetus to the development of regional transport and logistics routes.

The sides then exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az